ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is looking to reduce the time needed for cats not to be claimed by an owner in order to be adopted. Currently, the law is if a cat is not claimed by its owner and is at a shelter for five days, it can then be put up for adoption.

Lulu’s Law would lower the time to three days. The Albany County Legislature hopes the law will cut down on the number or cats that are currently in animal shelters.

The legislation is still under review and has not yet been adopted.