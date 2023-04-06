ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Arc Transitions program in Albany held its open house on Thursday. The program helps neurodivergent adults transition into adulthood successfully.

Participants can meet with experts and peer mentors to learn more about employment, relationships, and self-care. Specialists with the program said it offers young adults the chance to grow in a supportive environment.

“The purpose of Transitions is to help young adults ages 16-27 succeed in life and college, and achieve careers they dreamed of or never dreamed of but found new ways,” Shaloni Winston, The Arc Lexington Exec. Dir., said.

Arc’s Albany campus is the newest location. It is located at 2 Tower Place in Stuyvesant Plaza. The learning centers are also open in Fulton and Schoharie Counties.