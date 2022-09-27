ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heroes Hideout will be sponsoring two professional wrestler meet and greets, Friday at Heroes Hideout in Crossgates Mall. Pro wrestling superstar Heath Slater will be there from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Jordynne Grace will be there from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each recipient will receive one free autograph, with additional autographs available for $15.

Slater has been a professional wrestler since 2004, and had a lengthy run in WWE from 2006-2020. During his time in WWE, he had four runs as a Tag Team Champion before landing in IMPACT Wrestling in June, 2020. The popular, power-packed Heath, commonly called The Redheaded Rebel, stands 6-foot-2, weighs 240-pounds and is always 3 seconds away from victory.

Grace is the first Knockouts Triple Crown winner in company history – and the reigning Knockouts World Champion. She also is a former Digital Media Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Originally from Texas, she started wrestling professionally in 2011 and is an excellent power lifter. She holds the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) Georgia State and National Record in the squat, bench press and deadlift in her weight-class. Grace ranked No. 12 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 100 in 2020.

Both will be in town to promote IMPACT Wrestling’s two major live pro wrestling shows in Albany, set for Oct. 7-8, at the Albany Armory. Tickets for the event will be available at both meet and greets.