ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people gathered in Capitol Park in Albany on Monday for a pro-Israel rally. It was ahead of a larger pro-Israel rally scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Around 300 to 400 people attended the rally in Albany. They sang songs, waved Israeli and American flags, and prayed. They called for the hostages being held by Hamas to be released.

The rally in Washington will feature many speakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.