ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Unleash The Beast competition is returning to Albany for the second consecutive year. The event is set for December 29 and 30 at MVP Arena.

For two nights, more than 30 bull riders will be competing. This will be the fifth event of the new individual season. Attendees will watch as riders compete for points in the race to be crowned the 2024 PBR World Champion.

In December 2022, PBR’s Unleash The Beast returned to Albany for the first time in more than 14 years. Andrew Alvidrez went 3-for-3 to earn his second Unleash The Beast victory and won the 2023 PBR in Albany.

The PBR Albany begins with Round 1 at 7:45 p.m. on December 29, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 6:45 p.m. on December 30. All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2. The top 12 will advance to the championship round.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website or on the PBR website. You can also buy tickets at the MVP Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.