GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Primark, an international clothing retailer with more than 400 stores globally, is opening in Crossgates Mall. The store is set to open its doors on July 20.

The Primark space will be more than 33,000 square feet and have the latest fashion trends, essentials, homewares, and gifts. The store will be located on the ground floor near Texas de Brazil.

Primark is opening two other stores this summer in Green Acres Mall in Long Island and in The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey. This will bring Primark to 20 stores in the United States. Primark hopes to have 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026.

“The reception we’ve received as we’ve joined new communities in the U.S. has been overwhelmingly positive, with lines of new customers waiting to meet us, so our team is so excited about the lineup of new stores we have to open this summer,” said Kevin Tulip, President Primark US. “‘Primania’ is spreading from New York to New Jersey and beyond, and these three new stores will answer the demand we’ve had for our amazing fashion at amazing prices in new communities in both states.”

Primark in Crossgates is now hiring. If interested, you can apply at the Primark Recruitment Center on the second level near JCPenny or on the Primark website.