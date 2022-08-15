ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen six-and-a-half cents in the past week, averaging $4.32 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the city. Prices in Albany are about 35 cents lower than a month ago and stand $1.18 higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined by around 15 cents in the last week, standing at $5.27 per gallon Monday morning.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.85 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.85 a gallon, a difference of $1 per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.73 a gallon while the highest was $5.73, a difference of $2 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen by about 10 cents in the last week, averaging $3.92 on Monday. The national average is down nearly 64 cents from a month ago, and stands about 75 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150.000 gas stations nationwide.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”