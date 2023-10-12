ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is just a few weeks away, and some local preschoolers got into the spooky season spirit. Dunkin’ donated spider donut decoration kits to the Capital Region BOCES preschool in Albany.

Organizers said the kids learned a lot from the activity and then got to enjoy a tasty treat.

“Children are learning how to follow directions. Each child was given directions on how to put the donuts together, so they’re learning how to follow directions,” Capital Region BOCES Preschool Dir. Colleen Munger said. “They’re also learning how to share, because there was a common frosting being passed between the children to make the legs, so they’re learning how to cooperate with each other and make an art activity and then enjoy eating it after.”

The spider donut consists of orange frosting topped with a chocolate glazed donut hole and chocolate drizzle.