ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Final preparations are underway for a new farmers market in downtown Albany. County leaders partnered with MVP Healthcare and the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District to host four farmers markets outside MVP Arena this year.

The first one takes place on Sunday, July 16. Local vendors will serve organic produce, baked goods, and more. Local leaders said it will expand access to fresh, healthy food.

“Even if they make it to the Price Chopper on Delaware Avenue or ShopRite in Delmar, they got to take a bus, and then they got to transport groceries with them, and they have to keep moving,” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said. “This gives an opportunity for people to come here to give exposure to our great MVP Arena to really look at what we’re doing here.”

There will also be educational activities at each farmers market. Sunday’s market will focus on healthy living.