ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s an annual tradition in the city of Albany, New York State’s fireworks show at Empire State Plaza.

Crews handled the process before the magic. From fireworks to floats they were setting up for Upstate New York’s version of the fireworks spectacular. NEWS10 observed workers pushing a float out onto the Plaza’s reflecting pool, from on top of which, fireworks will be launched. About 10,000 devices are required to keep the 31 minute show going.

“It’s a process, there’s many many hours, there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, people say you know we’re going to see the fireworks, there’s hours and hours that we put into it,” said John Flanagan, Assistant Manager Santore’s Fireworks. His company’s fireworks will be on display.

The pyrotechnics will be blasted from hollow black tubes which be retrofitted with gunpowder and electric wiring. If you’re worried about the rain, Flanagan says they have options.

“We can shoot in the rain, if there’s a thunderstorm, we can, if there’s a window of time, then we look at it, our fireworks will be covered they will be protected. We’re not worried about that part. It’s depending on what they want to do and how the weather turns out hopefully it works out. It’s nice today. Hopefully it continues this way” he told us.

WATCH NYS Fireworks Show, July 4 at 9pm on Fox 23

The event has been held in Albany since its inception around America’s Bicentennial back in 1976. Since then, details like syncing the fireworks to music is choreographed right down to a T. New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Janette Moy says, in addition to the fireworks, there’ll be a myriad of events for attendees to enjoy.

“They’re going to be pony rides, there’s gonna be great food, ice cream, all the great things you want for the Fourth of July” said Moy.

Onlookers will be able to park in the surrounding streets or the south mall garage which organizers say will be able to accommodate the anticipated crowds.

The logistics for the nearly half century old event may be interesting but Mona Golub whose company Price Chopper sponsor’s the event says there’s a message to the celebration.

“We’re here for a purpose. We here to celebrate our veterans and active duty military” said Golub.

Weather permitting, the fireworks begin at 9pm. Organizers say parking will be plentiful, but come early just in case.