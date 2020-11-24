Pre-Thanksgiving food drop-off for veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Hospital College of Nursing students, some veterans themselves, are dropping off hundreds of nonperishable food items to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on Tuesday. The food was donated as part of a month-long food drive to help veterans.

Jennifer Moore, a nurse in the Emergency Department at the VA and a teacher at St. Peter’s Hospital College of Nursing (and Nurse of the Year in 2016), enlisted her students to help. They launched a food drive that collected over 750 nonperishable items, with the goal of 1,000.

At 1 p.m. at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on Holland Avenue, students are dropping off donations in the front circle area by the main entrance.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, demand has continued for care, shelter, and food for veterans in need. Even so, food pantry donations have slowed and volunteers have decreased.

In 22 counties across upstate New York, western Massachusetts, and Vermont, the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center estimates that it has served roughly 900 veterans since the outbreak began in Marhc. It has issued nearly 24,000 items including clothing, food, meal vouchers, toiletries, gift cards, and other comfort items, and it expects an even greater need over the impending winter.