COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, at about 4:30 p.m., the Cohoes Fire Department responded to a report of a powerline down at North 3rd Street and New York Avenue, according to a Twitter post. Officials said National Grid has been notified of the incident.

The road will be closed to traffic until further notice as repair efforts is underway. Officials are urging drivers to seek an alternative route while in this area. National Grid Power Outage map reports over 180 customers are currently affected by a power outage.

No further updates are available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.