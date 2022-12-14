ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arbor Hill Elementary School will run on a two-hour delay schedule Wednesday, due to a power outage. Albany City School District officials said the outage started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

National Grid crews have been working to restore power to the area. However, it is unclear when the work will be completed.

First Student buses serving Arbor Hill Elementary will run their regular routes on the delayed schedule. There will be no before-school program available Wednesday.