Positive COVID-19 test confirmed at Voorheesville Middle School

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Voorheesville Central School District‘s superintendent, Frank Macri, says a member of the Voorheesville Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Macri released a statement to the district website explaining that they learned of the diagnosis late Wednesday afternoon.

Macri says they immediately alerted Albany County’s Department of Health and began contact tracing procedures. The Department of Health will reach out to arrange testing and provide guidance on quarantine.

Grade six will be fully remote for September 24. Going forward, the status of the sixth grade instructional program will be reevaluated after the Department of Health after conducting contract tracing protocols.

Macri’s statement says that the district cannot identify the positive individual due to HIPAA regulations.

