Portion of River Street in Cohoes closed due to storm sewer separation project

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Cohoes will be undergoing a storm sewer separation project. As a result, River Street will be closed from Jackson Avenue to Ontario Street.

The closure will begin on March 29 at 7 a.m. and will remain closed until April 9, weather permitting. Additionally, paving will take place on April 23.

The city says that once work is completed in the intersection of River Street and Jackson Avenue, traffic will be reduced to one way going north. Also, parking will be restricted on both sides of River Street during the work.

Detour signs will direct drivers from Ontario Street to Park Avenue.