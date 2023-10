NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of the Albany County Rail Trail will face periodic closures for the next six weeks. The Department of Public Works will be performing restoration work on the Bender Melon Farm Preserve Bridge.

The county said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays until the work is complete. Crews will be working to minimize full closures as much as possible.