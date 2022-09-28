ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Port of Albany is turning down $29 million in federal funding for an offshore wind manufacturing project. The Port is withdrawing an application for funding from the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Officials said they made the decision because the permit review process hasn’t been finished, yet, which is delaying construction on manufacturing facilities.

The project will be one of the first large-scale offshore wind tower manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and is expected to create about 500 construction jobs and 550 manufacturing and support jobs.

It’s unclear when construction will begin.