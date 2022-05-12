ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, work begins to cut down trees and land is being cleared for the Port of Albany Expansion to support projects being developed in New York State, in the advancement of the offshore wind tower manufacturing. Officials said construction is expected to begin in 2022.

On January 14, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul, alongside U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, Congressman Paul Tonko, and other elected officials finalized contracts between the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Empire Wind Offshore LLC, and Beacon Wind LLC. The construction of the facilities and development of the site is expected to create 500 jobs they said.

Additionally, once completed the project will create 300 full-time employees in well-paying jobs. Officials said the total cost of the project investment is expected to be more than $350 million.