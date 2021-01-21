Pop’s Pizza now under new ownership

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in Cohoes, chances are you’ve stopped in to grab some pies at Pop’s Pizza. Alyssa Apisa is now the new owner. She and a business partner took over Pop’s back in December, but she’s no stranger to the shop.

“It’s really crazy because like seven years ago, I never would have thought I would one day own this,” explained Apisa.

She said she started working at Pop’s seven years ago, answering the phones and taking orders from customers. Over the years, she was promoted, helping the previous owner manage the pizzeria. Recently, when she was asked if she’d be interested in taking it over, it was an offer she couldn’t refuse—even in a pandemic, when the economic climate has proven difficult for restaurants.

“We knew what we were coming into when we decided to take over, and that there would be some hard times and some questions on whether we can stay open, and how late we can stay open. But we were willing to overlook all of that because we knew, eventually one day, the craziness is gonna end. And we will still have the business to push forward on.”

Overall, Apisa says, things have been going pretty well these past couple of months. She added that she and her employees are working hard to let the community know that while the pizzeria has a new owner, the quality they have come to expect and love is still the same.

For the time being, the pizzeria is offering pick up and delivery only.

Apisa shared advice for others who want to own and run a small business during uncertain times: “It’s scary, but if you don’t do it, you’re gonna look back and really regret not doing it.”