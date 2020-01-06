Pope Francis gives a shoutout to Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y (NEWS10) – In his blessing Monday in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis gave a special shoutout to Siena College students in the crowd.

Watch the video here (at mark 11:03), to hear Pope Francis welcome “students from the Franciscan Institution at Siena College in New York.”

Siena students just enjoyed an #Epiphany Moment they will never forget. A shoutout from Pope Francis (11:05 mark) during his blessing at St. Peter's square🤲🙏💚💛 https://t.co/aADQOFxOvH — Siena College (@SienaCollege) January 6, 2020

The moment came as a complete surprise to the group.

Currently, on their way back to the United States, the group of 30 students was on a ten-day Italian trip as part of their “Franciscan Leadership” class.

In addition to Rome and the Vatican, the group visited Florence, Cortina, Assisi and their namesake, Siena.