Breaking News
NYSP: Son admitted to shooting, killing father in Montgomery Co. early Monday

Pope Francis gives a shoutout to Siena College

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y (NEWS10) – In his blessing Monday in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis gave a special shoutout to Siena College students in the crowd.

Watch the video here (at mark 11:03), to hear Pope Francis welcome “students from the Franciscan Institution at Siena College in New York.”

The moment came as a complete surprise to the group.

Currently, on their way back to the United States, the group of 30 students was on a ten-day Italian trip as part of their “Franciscan Leadership” class.

In addition to Rome and the Vatican, the group visited Florence, Cortina, Assisi and their namesake, Siena.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play