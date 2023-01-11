WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man who has been convicted of four felonies since 1997 was arrested again on Saturday, after a standoff with city police. According to a news release, Brad A. Bova, 43, tried to stab someone on 4th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. that morning.

Bova then barricaded himself inside an apartment, police claim. Armed with a search warrant, Watervliet Police, with help from the Colonie, Cohoes, and Green Island Police Departments busted into the building and arrested Bova.

Charges:

Second-degree attempted assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree assault

Two counts of second-degree menacing

He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and sent to Albany County Jail. There has been no word on his next scheduled court date.

This was far from Bova’s first run-in with law enforcement. He has been arrested 12 times since 1997, police said, and charged with eight felonies and four misdemeanors. He was convicted of four felonies and five misdemeanors, which resulted in seven years behind bars.