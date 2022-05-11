GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Police Department was called to the Walmart on Route 9W in Glenmont around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday morning for a burglary in progress. The suspect in the case allegedly broke into the store through the Garden Center Entrance and used a fire extinguisher to smash open a gun case.

According to police, the suspect then fled the store with five long guns through the Sporting Goods Emergency Exit. Once outside the store, the suspect ran into the woods near Bender Lane.

Bethlehem Police Officers, along with members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police, searched the woods behind Walmart and were able to recover the stolen guns, as well as property belonging to the suspect. They have not tracked down the suspect yet, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person shown in the photo below.

Do you recognize this man? If so, the Bethlehem Police Department needs your help. (Photo: Bethlehem Police)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police at (518) 439-9973. You may also contact the Department’s confidential tip line, at (518) 439-1503, if you wish to stay anonymous.