ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department, and the College of Saint Rose will host an active shooter exercise at Morris Hall, 568 Morris Street at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It is important to emphasize that this exercise is just a drill.

There will be an increased presence of emergency services personnel on Morris Street, and the community should not be alarmed. A spokesperson from Saint Rose said:

“During the exercise, our campus community will receive an emergency alert that we are conducting a training drill and will practice going into lockdown. We have been advertising the date of this training exercise to the students and employees at the college for several months, and our security department and Albany police have provided a number of training workshops on the subject to our campus community.”