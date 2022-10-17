GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland police arrested a 17-year-old after police said they had a weapon while outside Crossgates Mall.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were patrolling near the mall when they approached the teen. Police said the teen was acting suspiciously and appeared to have a weapon.

The teen was found to be in possession of a defaced and loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun. They were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree.

They were arraigned in youth court and released to a parent.