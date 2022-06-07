LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several law enforcement officers and police K9s were at Latham Farms Tuesday afternoon for an investigation. Police said it all started after a fight on a CDTA bus.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said two people were riding a CDTA bus from Troy to Latham Farms when a fight began. At least one person involved showed a handgun. They got off the bus at Latham Farms and continued fighting, police said. No shots were fired.

Police responded to the area, and one of the people involved had already fled on foot. They were located a short time later near Sparrowbush Road. A 9mm Keltec handgun was also recovered, which had been reported stolen out of Fulton County.

Both people involved have been located. They have non-life threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals. The relationship between the two and the reason for the fight are still being investigated. No other passengers on the bus were injured.

There is no threat to the public, police said. No arrests have been made, yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. Anonymous tips can be made with Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or online at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.