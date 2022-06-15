BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just before midnight Tuesday night, the New York State Police stopped to check on a car parked on the side of the I-87 Thruway near Bethlehem. Troopers allegedly found the driver asleep at the wheel.

The driver of the car, identified by police as David B. Laughlin, 36, of Parsippany, New Jersey, was woken up and interviewed. Police say during their conversation, they noticed Laughlin was drunk and arrested him.

Laughlin was taken to the State Police barracks in Albany, where his blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.18%- over twice the legal limit. Laughlin was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

He was returned to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets. The tickets are returnable to the Town of Bethlehem Court, on July 19 at 4 p.m.