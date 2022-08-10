WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 4, the Watervliet Police Department launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. Police are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the case.

After the investigation, it was determined that the victim, a man with autism, was approached at a bus stop by Jamal Ali, who allegedly invited the victim to his apartment to watch a movie and have some drinks. Shortly after they arrived at Ali’s Third Avenue apartment, he sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

Ali is a level three sex offender who has a violent criminal history, dating back to 1978, according to police. In 1984, for example, he was convicted in Buffalo for the forcible rape, burglary, and assault of a 79-year-old and sentenced to 12-and-a-half to 25 years in New York State prison. He was released in July 2000 after serving 16 years behind bars, and was rearrested three times for parole violations, police said. Ali’s parole ended in February 2009.

Ali, 64, of Watervliet was charged with:

Second-degree criminal sexual act (Felony)

Third-degree criminal sexual act (Felony)

Sexual misconduct (Misdemeanor)

Ali was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and jailed without bail. However, after a bail hearing, he was released on probation with electronic monitoring.

Based on Ali’s criminal history, along with information learned during their investigation, detectives are trying to determine if Ali has victimized other people in similar ways. Anyone with information is asked to contact Watervliet Police Detectives at (518) 270-3892.