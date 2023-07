ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police announced they are attempting to locate a woman missing out of Albany. Alexandra McGuinness, 42, was last seen on June 28 in the area of Grove Avenue and Helderberg Avenue.

Alexandra McGuinness (APD) Batman, dog of Alexandra McGuinness (APD)

McGuinness was last seen walking her black Labradoodle named “Batman.” She was last known to be wearing a gray coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)462-8039.