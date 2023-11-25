ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are searching for a woman missing out of Albany. Shemika Robinson, 47, was last seen on November 24 around 11 a.m.

Shemika is approximately 5’7″ and weighs about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen leaving the 600 block area of Third Street in a gray BMW with New York registration JMH3269.

Shemika was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans. Police say she may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Shemika’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at (518)462-8039.