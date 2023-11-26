SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department announced they are searching for a man missing out of Selkirk. Richard Ryther, 71, has not been seen since November 24.

Richard was last seen near his home at 800 River Road in Selkirk around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was last known to be wearing dark pants, a white plaid shirt and black sneakers, while carrying a black lunch box and a walking stick.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Richard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at (518)439-9973.