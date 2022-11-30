COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun. Police say the .22 caliber pistol was eventually traced back to Caeshara J. Cannon, 34, of Colonie. She was arrested on Monday.

Cannon was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm. The two weapons charges are felonies, and the firearm possession charge is a misdemeanor.

Cannon was arraigned at the Town of Colonie Court and released on her own recognizance. There has been no word on her next-scheduled court appearance.