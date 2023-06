ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police responded to an overturned tractor trailer in Colonie on June 9. No one was injured in the crash.

At 10:15 p.m. on June 9, police arrived to the area of I-87 southbound at the Alternate Route 7 ramp on the report of an overturned tractor trailer. The truck lost a large load as a result of the accident, but everyone involved was unharmed.

The scene was still being cleared of debris as of the morning of June 10.