MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Menands Police Department has released the name of the bicyclist who passed away following the fatal crash on NY-378 on Monday afternoon. Police say Raymond E. McCabe, 57, of Troy, passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash involved a dump truck and a bicycle on the westbound lane of NY-378. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Menands Police Department at (518) 463-1681.