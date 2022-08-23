COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department has released tattoo photos in an attempt to identify a woman who was killed in a crash on Monday. The woman reportedly had no identification on her.

“She had no personal papers or ID on her. No phone. Nothing like that,” Lt. Robert Donnelly with the Colonie Police told News10’s Anya Tucker. “We have at this point had not had any phone calls. No one seems to have missed her yet,” he added.

Police were called to Central Avenue around 8:35 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. Lt. Donnelly said witnesses reported seeing the pedestrian walking in the turn lane of the roadway before she was hit. He says one driver swerved to avoid the woman “And the driver behind him unfortunately struck her and she succumbed to her injuries on the scene.” He says the driver called 911 and stayed on the scene. Investigators determined the motorist was not impaired and say he is cooperating with investigators.

The pedestrian is described as a white woman, about 40 to 50 years old and between 5’5” and 5’7″. Police said she’s about 125 pounds, has a slight build, and has brown hair with dyed red highlights on top. She was wearing blue jeans, a light-colored tank top, and gray sneakers with white soles at the time of the crash.

She has a small tattoo on her right thigh with the name “Michael” with what appears to be a flower underneath it. She also has a tattoo with “Love” and a small red rose on her right ankle, as well as “Jade Diamond” with a cross tattooed on her inner right wrist.

Margarita City, a bar and eatery is located just steps away from where the accident happened. General Manager Damian Company told Anya that his employees witnessed the moments after the crash, capturing photos and video of the police and EMT response on scene. “It is sad when somebody is losing someone and to also see those kind of things is traumatizing for people,” Company said.

If you have any information that could identify this woman or any information about the crash, you can call the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2744.