Police release name of the victim in fatal Mangam Street fire

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Britney A. Blackwell is the 24-year-old woman who died in Saturday afternoon’s house fire on Mangam Street, where she lived.
The Cohoes Police Department released her name as the investigation into the fire continues. Police say they are following leads and conducting interviews with witnesses.
They say that preliminary findings do not suggest foul play.
If you or someone you know has any information about the fire, contact Cohoes Detectives at (518) 233-2146 or via the confidential tip line at (518) 233-2161.
