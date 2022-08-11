EAST BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a body from Thompson’s Lake. Sheriff Craig Apple said around 1:40 p.m. that they were investigating a possible drowning in the lake. The man reportedly went under the water and did not resurface.

Apple said the man was in about 40 feet of water when he was found by New York State Police divers. Crews were unable to revive him.

The man’s name has not yet been released, but Apple said he is not from the area. Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.