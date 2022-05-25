ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the wake of Tuesday’s horrific mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, there will be an increased police presence at some Capital Region schools Wednesday. School Resource Officers (SROs) will be joined by police K9s and extra patrol units.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said, “The SRO program is much more than just providing an ‘armed officer.’ I encourage all schools to have an SRO.”

If you have any information that may be of concern at any time, you can always report it to law enforcement. If you see something, say something.