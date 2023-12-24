ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Message boards cautioning drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for pedestrians have been placed across Albany. The directive was spearheaded by Mayor Kathy Sheehan in response to the recent pedestrian fatalities.

Signs have been posted at the following locations:

Western Ave. near Glenn Ave.

Washington Ave. near the University of Albany, SUNY

Henry Johnson Blvd. in front of Albany Police headquarters

Washington Ave near. Dove St.

Everett Road near Central Ave.

New Scotland Ave. near Academy Rd.

Washington Ave. near City School District of Albany’s Albany High School that were already displaying the speeds of vehicles.

Mayor Sheehan says work will continue to improve walkability on Central Avenue, Frisbie Avenue, Manning Boulevard, and Brevator Street in 2024. The City of Albany is also working to reduce speed limits to 25 MPH on various streets.