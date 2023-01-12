COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie. A spokesperson for town police told NEWS10 the wreck happened around 9 p.m.

The left lane of Central, near Fuller Road, was closed for a short time after the crash. No charges were reported against the driver or pedestrian.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Colonie Police ask anyone with information to call (518) 783-2754.