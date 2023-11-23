COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police patrols are on the rise this Thanksgiving weekend, for what many departments consider one of the busiest weekends of the year for revelry. Colonie Police Department has announced that extra officers will be deployed around Colonie this weekend – as other departments will do across the state.

In a release on Thursday, the department said extra care will be taken to spot impaired drivers this holiday weekend, Nov. 23-26, and get them off the streets safely. The patrols support Albany County’s STOP-DWI initiative, as well as state efforts to curb the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths stemming from impaired driving.

“The night before Thanksgiving has become an especially popular night for revelry as so many people return home for the holiday and renew old acquaintances. Police caution those going out to celebrate throughout the weekend have a plan for returning home after drinking alcohol, whether with a sober friend, a ride-share vehicle or a taxi,” the department said.

The association between Thanksgiving and drinking isn’t limited to any one community. Businesses in Albany and Saratoga have told NEWS10 that the night before the holiday is one of the busiest of the year for bar activity.