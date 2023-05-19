According to police, Kindred had this 7.62 x 25 caliber handgun on him. (Photo: Albany Police)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 34-year-old parolee is facing weapon and drug charges after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun and crack cocaine Thursday on Lexington Avenue. Lameik Kindred was stopped between Central Avenue and Sherman Street around 1:10 p.m.

According to police, he had a 7.62 x 25 caliber handgun on him. He also had crack cocaine hidden in his clothes, police said, which he allegedly tried to swallow when he was arrested.

Kindred was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to Albany County Jail. His next court date has not been publicly announced.