Police need help finding missing teen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old has been missing from Albany since Sunday, August 19. Local authorities hope information from the public can help lead them to Maria Mulligan.

Mulligan may go by aliases like Mackenzie Mulligan or Mackenzie McMiller. It’s possible that Mulligan requires medical attention.

Mulligan is listed as Hispanic, with brown hair and eyes, standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

If you or someone you know has any information about Mulligan’s whereabouts, contact Albany Police at (518) 438-4000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800)-THE-LOST.