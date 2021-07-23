Police need help finding missing Cohoes 11-year-old

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is searching for Aubrey Russel, 11, of Cohoes, who has been missing since Thursday night.

Aubrey was last seen at Lansing’s Pool in Cohoes around 5:45 p.m. She is 4-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 127 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with lime green bikini bottoms.

According to Aubrey’s mother, she may be in Schenectady, or perhaps took a bus from Cohoes to Watervliet.

If you see Aubrey or have any information about her or her whereabouts, contact the police at (518) 765-2352.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire