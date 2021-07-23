Police need help finding missing Cohoes 11-year-old

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is searching for Aubrey Russel, 11, of Cohoes, who has been missing since Thursday night.

Aubrey was last seen at Lansing’s Pool in Cohoes around 5:45 p.m. She is 4-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 127 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with lime green bikini bottoms.

According to Aubrey’s mother, she may be in Schenectady, or perhaps took a bus from Cohoes to Watervliet.

If you see Aubrey or have any information about her or her whereabouts, contact the police at (518) 765-2352.