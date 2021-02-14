Police need help finding 2 teens and an infant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is attempting to find two teens last seen Sunday afternoon on Colby Street with a 1-month-old.

Police say Jalia Ashley, 17, and Ruby Legree, 14, were last seen around 12:45 p.m. with Ruby’s infant daughter. They were leaving a residence on Colby Street near Hunter Avenue.

Both girls are described as light-skinned and Black, with braided hair. Jalia is five-foot, ten-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and white sneakers. Ruby is five-foot, one-inch tall and weighs and 160 pounds. She was last seen in black leggings, a long white coat, and black boots.

Jalia Ashley (Albany Police)

The child is in a black and white polka dotted carrier.

If you or someone you know have any information about any of the missing girls, contact Albany police at (518) 438-4000.

