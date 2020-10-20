Police nab 3 connected to Mount Hope Drive shooting, including 2 teens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police say they’ve arrested three armed individuals in connection to the Monday evening shooting on Mount Hope Drive.

About an hour after the shooting at roughly 7:50 p.m., officers say saw a vehicle they believed was involved. They pulled the car over near Clinton Avenue and Quail Street, and took the driver, E-Shawn Berkley, 22, of Albany into custody. They say detectives determined that Berkley was responsible for the shooting and charged him with two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Next, investigators stopped a vehicle near North Lake Avenue and West Street. A 16-year-old passenger in this car had a loaded .222-caliber handgun. Detectives say they determined that the minor had fired several rounds at the victims in the Mount Hope Drive shooting, and charged the individual with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at a Judson Street home. There, they say a 16-year-old boy had two handguns, a .45-caliber—reported stolen out of Highland, New York in November 2016—and a 9mm. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Gun permits in New York are not available to minors.

The attempted murder charges are the most severe, with each count carrying potential sentences of up to 25 years in prison, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

