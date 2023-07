ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a rollover crash that took place near 1161 Loudon Road in North Colonie. The accident occurred late in the morning on July 8.

Police say that three cars were involved in the crash, two of which rolled over. Only the three drivers occupied the vehicles.

According to police, two of the drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the third driver sustained critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation.