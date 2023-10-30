GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department announced they are investigating a rollover crash that occurred on October 30. The accident took place in the area of 3970 Western Turnpike.

On Monday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, police determined that the driver of a Volkswagon Passat had been traveling eastbound when they lost control of the car after passing another vehicle. The Passat preceded to flip over, resulting in the ejection of the driver, identified as Noah Crawford, 27.

Emergency medical personnel transported Crawford to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police, speed was a factor in the accident. The investigation remains ongoing.