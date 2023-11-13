COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened at 11:55 p.m. Sunday on Central Avenue. Police say David Herskind, 49, was struck by a pickup truck and killed.

According to Colonie Police, a 2023 Ford F-150 was driving westbound on Central Avenue when it struck a pedestrian at the intersection with Fuller Road. Passers-by called the police with Colonie EMS also responding. Police say Herskind succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police say neither speed nor driver impairment appear to be factors. Police say Herskind was in the vehicle lane of travel when the crash occurred. Anyone with information regarding the crash or who has footage of it is asked to call (518) 782-2620.