ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating an unresponsive man who was determined to be dead, located at the Empire State Plaza on Sunday. Police say the unresponsive man was in the area of the Madison Avenue entrance to the Empire State Plaza.

Police say they received reports around 11:51 a.m. on Sunday of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, police determined the man was dead. Police say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public. Police are currently withholding the name of the man until a later date. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call state police at (518)474-5330.