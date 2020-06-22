Police investigating after shots fired at vehicle in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Albany are investigating after a vehicle was shot at while traveling through the West Hill area of the city.

Police responded to a shots fired call at around 8:20 pm. According to officers, a vehicle was on North Lake Avenue, between 1st street and Clinton Avenue, when it was fired upon.

The vehicle was struck, but no injuries have been reported and an investigation is underway.

The incident happened after a string of shootings in the city over the last few days.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Albany Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.